Lakeport, CA

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, April 18

By Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌Department‌
Lake County News
 3 days ago

Occurred at Lakeport Police Department on S Main. RP RAN OUT OF GAS AND NEEDS ASSISTANCE. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. Disposition: DISREGARD FROM ALARM COMPANY. 09:07 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2204180020. Occurred on 4TH. RP'S HUSBAND "CHOKED HER OUT" LAST NIGHT. TODAY, HE THREW THINGS...

