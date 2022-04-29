Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, April 18

Occurred at Lakeport Police Department on S Main. RP RAN OUT OF GAS AND NEEDS ASSISTANCE. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. Occurred on Lakeport Bl. Disposition: DISREGARD FROM ALARM COMPANY. 09:07 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2204180020. Occurred on 4TH. RP'S HUSBAND "CHOKED HER OUT" LAST NIGHT. TODAY, HE THREW THINGS...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
BMW Driver Pronounced Dead after Wrong-Way Crash on Estero Lane. The deadly car accident happened around 10:15 p.m., just west of Estero Lane. For reasons unknown, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was heading north and swerved across the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes. As a result, the Toyota slammed head-on into a southbound BMW 325 XI.
(BCN) — Hayward residents will soon be responsible for illegal fireworks that are set off on their property under an updated city ordinance that will take effect next week. The update to the city’s public nuisance ordinance will take effect May 5, according to the city, and violators will be subject to fines of $1,200, […]
Santa Clara police are investigating after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty. The incident happened Wednesday night at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center. Sources told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the nurse brought a loaded gun to work. Halfway through their shift, the nurse fired...
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a third person reported missing after a car went into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic stop in Santa Rosa Thursday led to a seizure of guns and drugs, and the arrests of four people. The Santa Rosa Police Department said an officer pulled a car over for an illegal window tint around 11:00 p.m. near State Farm Drive and Cleveland Avenue and smelled […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two alleged leaders of an organized retail theft ring have pleaded guilty to stealing more than 1-million dollars in high-end jewelry across the Bay Area and California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta made the announcement Friday morning along with a new tool for the public to solve retail crimes. “Those […]
24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe disappeared in late January, and after months without leads, Oakley police have released surveillance video of someone they think may be involved with the disappearance. On Thursday, police in the East Bay city of Oakley announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with “pertinent information” in...
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On April 28, detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division responded to the jail to investigate the death of Marcus Hawes, who was found unresponsive. Hawes, a 31-year-old Oceanside resident,...
OAKLAND, Calif. — A man trapped in a burning car on a California highway Saturday was saved when residents used home fire extinguishers and hoses to put out the flames and bottles of water to keep him alive. “That absolutely saved his life,” one firefighter told the San Francisco...
A tiny church -- run out of the backroom of a home in San Jose – is being investigated in connection with two bizarre crimes – this week’s kidnapping of a 3-month-old boy and an exorcism-type ceremony last year that authorities say ended with the death of a 3-year-old girl, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.
SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean.
A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday.
“I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
