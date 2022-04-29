ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID-19 Cases On Uptick In Minnesota

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) — COVID-19 cases are on the uptick in Minnesota. Health officials say the seven-day rate of new cases in...

krrw.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis Shooting Marks 3rd Homicide On The North Side In Less Than 24 Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis, marking the third deadly shooting on the north side in less than 24 hours. The Minneapolis Police Department says the most recent shooting in the 4th Precinct happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of James Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. Responding officers found a man in his early 20s with serious gunshot wounds. (credit: CBS) Paramedics brought the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His identity has yet to be released. According to police, preliminary information suggests that several...
MinnPost

KARE-11: Every MPD no-knock warrant executed from September through January targeted people of color

A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert at KARE-11 have a piece on a city review of no-knock warrants for five months — from Sept. 1, 2021, though January 31, 2022 — that reveals striking racial disparities. The staff of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Office of Police Conduct Review found that the “target” of all 29 no-knock Warrants executed by Minneapolis police during that period was a person of color.
CBS Minnesota

‘Several’ Cases Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness Reported In Minnesota, MDH Says

Originally published April 29, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several cases of a rare-yet-severe children’s liver illness have been reported in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week, the Center for Disease control issued an alert after a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus cases were detected in children between the ages of 1 and 6. M Health Fairview reported two cases of of the illness to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. Dr. Heli Bhatt, a pediatric gastroenterologist at M Health Fairview, said a baby recently received a liver transplant. At the time, doctors did not know to test for...
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies In Crash In Southwestern Minnesota, Three Others Injured

LYON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A man is dead and three other people are injured after a crash in southwestern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the State Patrol, a Toyota Tundra was traveling north on Highway 23 while a Buick Enclave was going south. The two vehicles collided near 300th Street in Fairview Township, outside of Marshall. The driver of the Buick, 29-year-old Shawn Lemburg, died. His passenger, along with the passenger of Toyota, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota had non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to officials.
CBS Minnesota

Last Survivor Of Original Fort Snelling Rifle Squad Laid To Rest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last survivor of the original Rifle Squad at Fort Snelling was laid to rest on Friday. World War II Navy veteran Charles Korlath recently received the Presidential Citizens Award for more than 40 years of service as a member of the rifle squad. WCCO’s Reg Chapman was at Fort Snelling as his life and service to comrades was honored. This is how Korlath started every Friday for 40 years: Honoring a comrade with a proper burial at Fort Snelling’s National Cemetery as an original member of the Friday Rifle Squad. But this Friday’s honor went to Korlath, a military...
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Healthcare Workers Can Score Free Food From Chipotle

Since Rochester, Minnesota is the town with one of the best hospitals in the entire world, I thought I'd make sure everyone knew about this freebie that Chipotle was giving away to 2,000 healthcare workers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and throughout the U.S.. And when I say "healthcare workers", you don't have to work at Mayo Clinic or a hospital to be eligible for the free food based on a few details in the rules.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Church Is On A Mission To Build The Largest Pillow Fort Ever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is there anything more fun than building a fort? What about a record-breaking pillow fort? That was the goal Sunday at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. A group is on a mission to build the world’s largest pillow fort, and in turn, give those pillows away to people experiencing homelessness. (credit: Lake Harriet United Methodist Church) Pillows can be dropped off at the church anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Click here for more information.
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News

Report calls out abuse of social media by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Among the scathing findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that the Minneapolis Police Department used covert or fake social media accounts to monitor Black activists and organizations. And it did so despite having no clear public safety...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

