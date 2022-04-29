Friday, April 29 weather update for central and southern Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are under a Weather Alert beginning Monday night ahead of heavy downpours likely for Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected, but slick roads and ponding will likely slow down traffic for the Tuesday morning commute. Cloudy skies and showers will continue to increase through the overnight. Widespread rain is expected by 4 a.m., with downpours likely through 9 a.m.Rain chances decrease by late Tuesday morning, but scattered shower chances linger through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rainfall amounts for Tuesday could add up to as much as an inch and a quarter. Much of Tuesday will be cloudy, damp and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO