If you're not familiar with the New England Para Fest, I wasn't either and am actually stumbling upon it near the end of this annual event that's in its sixth year. According to the Essex County Ghost Project, it's filled with lots of events every year that of course are all about that great beyond. Obviously, some of us are all about ghosts and truly believe, while others remain skeptical. I think I believe, then other times I'm like no way so I'm definitely a fence-walker on this topic.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO