ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

20 Lowest Paying Jobs In Shreveport

By Greg Atoms
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Shreveport area is still hearing about labor shortages every day. But as many economic experts have pointed out, there's really not a "labor shortage", there's a wage shortage. Financial newspaper Barron's wrote:. "A labor shortage...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Will Host a Huge Networking Event for Small Biz Week

Let's face it: The last couple of years have not been kind to the small business owner. The hard working men and women who put in countless hours to make their entrepreneurial dreams come true are truly the backbone of this nation. Without the spirit that drives these so-called "mom-and-pop" operations - there simply wouldn't be a Walmart, McDonald's, or any of the wildly successful American companies we take for granted today.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barron
99.9 KTDY

Yes, Hammerhead Worms are in Louisiana and Acadiana [Video]

If you see a hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half because it regenerates and grows into two hammerhead worms doubling your nightmares. Hammerhead worms are currently bubbling up again on the internet. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more are all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species".
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
96.5 KVKI

2 Major Shreveport Interstate Exit Ramps To Be Closed Tomorrow

The eternally pessimistic could legitimately argue that "the road construction work in Shreveport and Bossier" is causing even more headaches this week. On the flip side, the optimistic could argue equally as well that at least some of the most problematic areas around are being addressed, which is much better than just leaving those areas to their own devices.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Where Does Louisiana Rank in the Nation for Gambling Addicts?

Gambling exists in every state in America, even Hawaii and Utah, where gambling is explicitly prohibited by law. But not all gamblers are the same. There are "recreational” or “social” gamblers who buy the occasional lottery ticket, take the rare casino trip or bet small stakes in fantasy sports. But they are also able to quit at any time and prevent catastrophic financial or personal loss.
LOUISIANA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. 5.Twisted Root Burger Co. Twisted root Burger Company is a flip flop and baseball cap burger joint where the locals know they take their food seriously. Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and onion on wheat is one of the most popular items on the menu.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy