ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Black bear brawl captured on video near Tennessee attraction

By Nexstar Media Wire, Savannah Young, Gregory Raucoules
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A7cm_0fNx6Hmk00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A video captured near a popular Gatlinburg, Tennessee attraction showing two large black bears engaged in an aggressive tussle Monday has gone viral.

More News from WRBL

Billie Jo and Micah Campbell recorded the brawling bruins from the safety of a garage near historic Ely’s Mill.

Rhode Island couple spots black bear battling bird feeder

The video posted on Facebook by Ely’s Mill has garnered over 350,000 views.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wrote on Facebook they believe that the altercation may have been over a food source as it is a bit early for bears to engage in a battle for dominance during breeding season, an assessment echoed by Zoo Knoxville Director of Animal Care, Conservation & Education Phil Colclough.

“A couple good educated guesses would be these are two animals that are just recently out of hibernation, potentially fighting over territory or resources. Food is pretty scare right now, so they could be fighting over scarcity of food,” Colclough said. “I saw a whole lot of open mouth contact. It didn’t look like it was very violent to me. There was not a lot of biting or tearing or that sort of thing.”

Father, son sentenced after grizzly bear, cub die near Yellowstone National Park

“Another possibility, the one on the ground looks like it could possibly be a female and the larger one looks like it could be a male and that could be [a] female that’s defending cubs,” Colclough said. “She may have some cubs kind of early right now and it very well could be just a defense maneuver around those cubs.”

Wildlife officials encourage people to remember simple bear safety when visiting the area. Click here to learn more about how to practice effective bear safety and become “bear aware.”

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Fight between bear and wild hog in Smokies

“You should always stay back from wildlife no matter what, especially if there’s a volatile situation like this,” Colclough said. “You should be staying back anyway but with a volatile situation like this you ought to really pay attention to that rule.”

“Don’t feed bears. Don’t feed them by accident. Don’t feed them on purpose. A fed bear by humans a lot of times means a dead bear because they become nuisance bears,” he said. “They get around people. They break into their cars and they break into their picnics. Lots of times they either have to be relocated or euthanized and neither one of those is a perfect solution.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Gatlinburg, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Epic Black Bear Battle Now Going VIRAL

What you are witnessing here, is an ass-kicking. One of the two bears clearly gets the upper hand and the other, on the bottom, spends the entire fight trying to defend himself. BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely's Mill...
GATLINBURG, TN
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Grizzly Bears#Zoo Knoxville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy