Henrico County, VA

Man rushed to hospital after early morning shooting in Henrico

By Owen Fitzgerald
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to MCV Hospital in Richmond after being shot on Broad Hill Drive in the West End of Henrico early this morning.

Police responded to reports of a firearm violation shortly after 1 a.m. Once on scene, they found an adult male suffering from what they said is a non life-threatening injury.

Another adult male was detained on scene and police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

They say there is no immediate threat to public safety at this time, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

