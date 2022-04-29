Mason Greenwood's Bail Extended As Police Continue To Investigate Allegations

The Manchester United forward was arrested on January 30 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until June.

Greenwood was arrested on January 30 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault.

The 20-year-old's arrested came as police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

Greenwood was released on a conditional bail earlier this year and that had been due to expire at the end of April.

But a police spokesperson said on Friday, as reported by BBC News : "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June.

"The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021 IMAGO/Sportimage/Jonathan Moscrop

Greenwood has not featured for United since their 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 after being suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

He was later removed from video games FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022, while his partnership with Nike was also terminated.

False rumors spread on social media earlier this month claiming that Greenwood had returned to training.

Multiple journalists spoke out to confirm that Greenwood was still suspended .