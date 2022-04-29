ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova Basketball 2021-22 Player Recap: Trey Patterson

By Eugene Rapay
Cover picture for the articleThe 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward is probably the only Villanova player that will ever get to say they were a freshman for 1.5 seasons, without redshirting. He opted to get a head start on his college career after graduating early from Rutgers Prep (N.J.) and got to appear in two games during...

