ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Terry Crews Apologizes For Controversial Black Lives Matter Tweets: “I Just Wanted Peace”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZR8S_0fNx0FEY00

There was a time when actor Terry Crews was seen as one of the most beloved comedic performers in Black Hollywood. Today, many in our community have labeled him as an Uncle Tom of sorts for a series of tweets he posted back in 2020 that came off more along the “All Lives Matter” way of thinking.

The White Chicks star stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah recently to clarify his opinions and officially issue an apology to anyone he may have hurt or wrongfully labeled as a “Black supremacist.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INS TAG RAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Crews’ conversation with Noah centered on his new book, Tough: My Journey to True Power , which starting off touching on the anger he harbored growing up by watching his alcoholic dad abuse his overly religious mom. Things came to a head for Terry as a 30-year-old adult when he beat the daylights out of his father for putting hands on his mom once again, and the incident proved that anger wasn’t the emotion he wanted to exhibit moving forward.

His need for peace backfired with the aforementioned 2020 controversy, which saw his popularity plummet amongst those who felt he was criticizing the BLM movement for not being more inclusive to white allies. “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” read one tweet, while another one doubling down on those beliefs read, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

When his message received near-universal criticism, he harshly responded by writing, “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.” [sic] A few other tweets in response to the mass backlash brought him extreme adversity over the years that he still appears to be making up for today.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Crews told Noah of the misunderstanding three years ago, “I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply.” He went on to further add, “As an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

He noted that his main intent was to calm the storm that was 2020, adding, “I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that. And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

Watch Terry Crews’ full interview on The Daily Show below and let us know if you think he deserves to be forgiven:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2ouf_0fNx0FEY00

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Too Late, We Believe You: Terry Crews Offers Day-Late-Dollar-Short “Apology” For #BlackLivesBetter Headassery

Terry Crews Apologizes For Tweets About Black Lives Matter. Terry Crews firmly inserted tab A (his foot) into slot B (his mouth) during “the summer of reckoning” in 2020 when the world’s attention turned to bloody police injustice and more specifically, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of then-cop Derek Chauvin. Crews pressed send on the following tweet while millions of people were in the streets risking their lives and freedom to make their voices heard.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Will Smith Oscars Slap: Jada Should Be 'Given Consideration' (Exclusive)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is giving a second opinion on the now-infamous slap during the 94th Academy Awards. The former basketball star spoke with ET on the red carpet for the premiere of NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson's four-part documentary, They Call Me Magic, where Abdul-Jabbar elaborated on his feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Terry Crews
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Lives Matter#Racism#White Chicks#The Daily Show#Blm
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Keke Palmer Upset That Fan Invaded Her Privacy After She Declined Taking a Photo Three Times

Over the weekend, actress Keke Palmer took to social media to call out a fan who did not respect her request for privacy after she declined to take a picture with her. The talented performer took to her Twitter account to make a statement about an incident involving a fan asking and persisting in taking a photo with her. Palmer recalls being asked three times but says she declined three times, yet, the “fan” proceeded to film the Akeelah and the Bee star.
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy