ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend April 29-May 1

By Mike Soileau
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can you believe that it's the last weekend of April already? Summer will be upon us before we know it. There are a lot of upcoming events in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles slated for June and July but we will get to that later. Right now we are...

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Native and American Idol Laine Hardy Arrested

Louisiana native Laine Hardy of Livingston has been arrested after a warrant was issued yesterday by LSU Police. Hardy turned himself into the LSU Campus Police and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The charge is for "Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, and Oral Communication". Essentially, it means he is allegedly being accused of placing a recording device somewhere to hear conversations.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Anyone Notice This Spelling Mistake on Nelson Rd In Lake Charles?

Before we start, yes, it has been replaced already. Spelling in the world of signage tends to be the most important thing in the business. It's not something you simply just want to leave up to spell check to handle. As I type this, I am doing my best to make sure everything in this article is spelled right. I just KNOW someone is going to catch a missed word. Oh well, I'm a radio DJ, not an English major!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup

The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19. The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Street#Photography
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Apartment Community Coming To Downtown Lake Charles

Today, the City of Lake Charles in conjunction with HRI Communities, LLC (“HRIC”) announced there are plans in the works for new development. Coming soon to the Downtown Lake Charles area is Woodring Apartments, a mixed-income, multi-family community. This new multi-family community will also have plenty of green space for the kids and will also protect the existing old oak trees already on the site. For more info about Woodring Apartments please visit www.hriproperties.com.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy