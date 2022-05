ALTON - The new VSalon By Valerie owner and founder Valerie Baumann got by with a lotta help from her family, friends and faith. Baumann's husband of 10 years, Jerome Baumann, who she has been with for 15 years, and his father, Charlie Baumann, did more than 60% of VSalon By Valerie's build out, with Valerie Baumann, family and friends helping. The father and son worked every free day they had, nonstop to finish the build out as soon as possible. Baumann's father-in-law nicknamed the building "The Factory." "That stuck," Baumann said. "That's what we all call it now."

