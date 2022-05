Rumor mill: Intel's Arc A-series GPUs are expected to be energy-efficient designs, but AMD and Nvidia's next-gen dreams could be headed in the opposite direction to squeeze the most out of their upcoming GPU architectures. There are some fears that we're about to see four-slot graphics cards in the enthusiast segment, but this could be the price that needs to be paid to unlock up to 100 teraflops of single-precision performance for the first time in consumer GPUs.

COMPUTERS ・ 18 HOURS AGO