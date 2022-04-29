ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These Dreamy Remote Islands Are a Crayon-Colored Fantasy

By Lauren Breedlove
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter about a week in the Islands of Tahiti, I was about 60% coconut, and that was just fine with me. With impossibly white sand, clear lagoons that put the blues and greens of the Crayola-64 box to shame, and loads of sunshine, French Polynesia is a destination most of us...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Get Stranded Like Odysseus on Italy’s Most Secret, Mythical Islands

Say you were looking to sunbathe on a red and black pebble beach that looks like a corner of Mars, surrounded by volcanic, yellowish sulfur-rich cliffs where sea turtles come lay their eggs. If this sounds like your jam, this otherworldly destination is really just one of many under-the-radar Italian islands where you’ll find nothing but prickly pears, capers, and utter silence.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

In Tahiti, the Ancient Polynesian Style of Way-finding Is Making a Comeback

From the middle cockpit of a sailing canoe slicing through the waters of Matavai Bay in Tahiti, the swells all look the same to my novice eyes: turquoise with fringes of frothing white rippling to the horizon, as evenly spaced as rows of crops. Now and then, a flying fish bursts up from below, whizzing low across the water. Without the deep green hills of Moorea rising in the distance, I'd lose my bearings entirely.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Forget the party resorts of the Canaries and soak up the secret bays and lava landscapes of the smaller islands once regarded as... the end of the earth

If you think of Lanza-grotty or tacky Tenerife when someone mentions the Canary Islands, it really is time to ditch those impressions. Because away from the large resorts on the main drags are secret bays and charming interiors, with chic boutique hotels, haciendas and fincas for secluded stays. Or head...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific Islands#Private Beach#Citrus Juice#Kayaks#French#Air Tahiti Nui#Polynesian
travelnoire.com

These Are The 8 Blackest Cities In Latin America You Should Have On Your Bucket List

One in four Latin Americans identify as being of African descent (approximately 133 million people), with the largest concentration being in Brazil. From Mexico to Argentina, African-descendant people have made significant contributions to the development of Latin America. Despite still facing strong racial discrimination, after living on the continent for more than 300 years, Afro-Latinos’ essence can be seen in gastronomy, music, sports, arts, science, social and political organizations.
SOCIETY
natureworldnews.com

Dead Fin Whale with Strike Marks Washed Up Ashore in Suffolk, England

A dead fin whale with "strike marks" was found along a tourist attraction beach in Suffolk, located southeast of England and northwest of London. The marine mammal measures up to 40 feet (12.3 meters) comparable to the size of a bus or a fishing boat. Fin Whale Death. Scientists have...
ANIMALS
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
natureworldnews.com

10 of the Weirdest, Most Bizarre Creatures Seen in 2021

From shapeshifting fishes to glass-like jellies, the weirdest, most bizarre deep-sea creatures made the year 2021 no different than any other year, as strange new species makes themselves known to the world. Every year, researchers were able to capture video footage of these "alien-looking animals". Here is the top 10...
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Caribbean Estate Has Working Water Canons and a Pirate Ship

Click here to read the full article. It’s every family’s dream: a compound with four sprawling homes, pirate-like features to entertain the kids, plenty of nearby activities and several areas to enjoy a rum punch surrounded by family and friends. With both adults and children of all ages occupied, the property becomes more than just a second vacation home, but a special family legacy.  Waterfront Estate on the lively island of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, currently listed for $24 million, was built exactly for that purpose. Perched above the azure Caribbean waters and a craggy coastline, Waterfront Estate...
REAL ESTATE
LiveScience

What's the weirdest sea creature ever discovered?

What is the strangest animal ever discovered in the sea? Woo boy. We've got options. Even sea creatures that people tend to be familiar with are pretty weird. Take flounder, with their flat bodies and doubled-up eyes, or oysters, which appear to be, let's face it, mostly mucus? And what about whales? We're all just okay with the concept of baleen?
WILDLIFE
Travel + Leisure

Sicily's Most Legendary Private Villa Has Reopened As a Luxury Hotel

In the early 20th century, Villa Igiea played host to royalty, celebrities, and aristocrats. Now, after an extensive restoration, its doors are once again open. On an April morning in 1907, a three-masted yacht, the Victoria and Albert, dropped anchor at the northern end of the Bay of Palermo. Royal banners flapped in the wind while officers and cadets in smart naval uniforms swarmed over polished decks. Rumors quickly spread through the streets of Palermo, and crowds began to gather on the quays, hoping for a glimpse of the passengers. As the tenders were being lowered, people craned their necks for a better view of the burly gentleman in a homburg hat who was boarding one of the boats. Edward VII, the king of England, had come to call on the Florio family at the Villa Igiea.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy