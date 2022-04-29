ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend April 29-May 1

By Mike Soileau
Can you believe that it's the last weekend of April already? Summer will be upon us before we know it. There are a lot of upcoming events in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles slated for June and July but we will get to that later. Right now we are...

GATOR 99.5

Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Downtown At Sundown In Lake Charles Announces Entertainment Lineup

The popular concert series Downtown At Sundown In Lake Charles is coming back for another four-week series starting in May of 2022. It's hard to believe that Downtown At Sundown In Lake Charles started 24 years ago and is still going strong. This free event features a ton of things to do like local art, music, and food.on Friday nights in downtown Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

New Apartment Community Coming To Downtown Lake Charles

Today, the City of Lake Charles in conjunction with HRI Communities, LLC (“HRIC”) announced there are plans in the works for new development. Coming soon to the Downtown Lake Charles area is Woodring Apartments, a mixed-income, multi-family community. This new multi-family community will also have plenty of green space for the kids and will also protect the existing old oak trees already on the site. For more info about Woodring Apartments please visit www.hriproperties.com.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
GATOR 99.5

2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup

The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19. The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Original Names for Louisiana Towns

Are you a Lafayette resident? What about Thibodeaux? Did you know that when these towns were known by a different name when they were founded? It's no secret that Louisiana has a rich history unlike any other. One of the most interesting parts, according to OnlyInYourState.com, is that the town you currently reside in was likely known by a much different name when it was first founded.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Homeowner Finds Patio Furniture All a Buzz

It's a pretty spring morning, you just woke up and the coffee pot is dripping. You decide to take advantage of the not-so-humid morning and sit out on your back porch. The spoon tings the edge of your coffee cup as you finish stirring in the sugar and cream, and you take that first little sip of life. As you pop out the back door, you take a peek at your patio furniture, but also hear a small hum. Your coffee-sipping spot has already been taken by bees!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Couple Rescued from Rock Barrier at Rutherford Beach

Have you ever wondered what draws us to the water? As humans, we just seem to inherently want to be next to the sea. Maybe it's hardwired into our DNA. Maybe it's the fact that human beings are about 60% water. Or maybe the beach and the ocean waves are just a natural stress reliever and Lord knows we could all use a lot less of that.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
