The older I get, the more I find myself using the phrase "back in my day" - which only makes me feel even older. Sure, sometimes that phrase is needed to convey how different things were in the past, but that doesn't take away the sting of realizing I have been around for a long time. The use of this phrase has been passed down from one generation to the next. Our parents used it on us when we were kids, and now, we use it on our kids. Someday, whether they like it or not, our kids will be saying "back in my day" to their kids, and we grandparents can just sit back and giggle.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO