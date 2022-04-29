One of London’s Best Coffee Shops Is Moving

Times Square’s NFT restaurant is still in the works, but in the meantime: we’ve got NFT Cronuts. The Cronut master himself, Dominique Ansel, is celebrating the hybrid croissant-donut’s nine-year anniversary with a 60-piece NFT collection, according to a representative. The collection, which goes live on Wednesday, May 4, at 9 a.m., resurrects five retired Cronut flavors — including strawberry and lemon verbena, and guava and orange blossom — in the form of digital art that people can buy on NFT marketplace OpenSea. The five Cronut flavors will also be available — to actually eat, in Cronut Hole form — at Ansel’s Soho bakery from May 13 to 15.
Comments / 0