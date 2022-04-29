ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of London’s Best Coffee Shops Is Moving

By James Hansen
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiss the Hippo, one of the best coffee shops in London, is relocating its Richmond flagship. Having moved out of its first space on George Street — which also housed its roastery — it will open a cafe at 21 Sheen Road, with the roastery...

london.eater.com

