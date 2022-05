It's getting to be that time of year for warm nights and live music outdoors! That includes the Laramie Municipal Band Concert Series, which is back this year!. According to a recent press release from the City of Laramie, the family-friendly concert series makes its return this summer as it will feature quite the variety of musical repertoires. The concert series will kick off on the evening of Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 p.m. this summer and will be presented by the Laramie Municipal Band.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO