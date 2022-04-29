After a rare mid-week match in the WSL, the Liverpool FC Women’s team returns to group play in the Continental League Cup. The Reds sit on top of Group B with two wins in their opening two games, while Blackburn sit winless at the bottom of the group. Matt Beard makes a raft of changes from the squad that drew with Reading on Thursday, swapping out eight players in total. Missy Bo Kearns comes back into the side in midfield and gets another opportunity to captain her childhood side. Faye Kirby gets her Liverpool debut in net, with youngster Hannah Silcock anchoring in the center of defense. Melissa Lawley gets an opportunity to play through the middle up top to give Katie Stengel a rest.

11 HOURS AGO