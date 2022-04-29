ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

A soggy Friday

By Miller Robson
 3 days ago
We’re in for a soggy Friday as low pressure continues to pump in moisture across the Q2 viewing area in the form of mountain snow and lower elevation rain. Expect on and off showers through the evening.

An isolated thunderstorm or two could pop up in southeastern MT/northeastern WY through tonight. The rain will taper off west to east as the low moves away from the area. Up to 0.5-1” of rain is possible in Billings and areas east with a little less expected to the west through early Saturday morning.

Drier conditions should begin to move in early Saturday although there will be a chance of showers west of Yellowstone County later in the day. We wrap up the weekend with showers Sunday morning that should exit by the afternoon.

High pressure will make for a mostly dry Monday before another upper level low moves in to bring more rain on Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s today, 50s and 60s tomorrow, 40s and 50s on Sunday, 50s and 60s on Monday, 40s and 50s on Tuesday then mainly 50s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will range from the 20s to 40s tonight then 30s and 40s for the weekend into the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

