ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Vacation Needs to Last This Long to Be Considered a Vacation

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vacation needs to last this long in...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Plum Guide Curates the Most Over-the-Top Vacation Rentals—Here Are 11 of Its Coolest Homes

Choosing the perfect accommodation has always been an important part of travel—so much so that a single luxe rental listing can be the entire reason for a spontaneous getaway. For some, that may be an off-the-grid home in the middle of the desert or a fully-equipped Airstream with a great view of the stars. But for those looking to live in luxury, Plum Guide gathers the best vacation rentals across the world. Pulling from 25 different rental listing sites, the service prioritizes luxury and amenities not often offered with typical rentals (like access to a private chef, cleaning staff, and more). And it’s not just about the amenities: The architecture and design need to be on-point to make the cut, too.
TRAVEL
Fox 59

Planning a Summer vacation on a budget

Despite rising costs, the Summer travel season is shaping up to be a big one. Travel industry booking data indicates pre-pandemic levels of demand. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore joined Lindy Thackston to discuss how to plan a Summer getaway without breaking the bank.
TRAVEL
Engadget

Score language lessons and affordable plane tickets for $170

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Taking a much-needed vacation is a great way to recharge your body and mind, especially since . So, if you’re ready to escape your everyday routine, some tools may help you get the most out of your excursions.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Onepoll#Buzz60
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone his vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone his vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from his boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Travel + Leisure

This Cabo Resort Has a Beachfront Champagne Bar With Swings and Guacamole Happy Hour — and It Was Just Named One of the Best Hotels in the World

When I heard Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal had unveiled a bar concept dedicated to rare tequilas and mezcals called Agave Study, I pictured a tucked-away, speakeasy-style den. But based on the sheer spectacle of this resort — with 119 ocean-facing suites on 24 acres skirting the Pacific Ocean — I should have known the brand-new Agave Study would be nothing short of breathtaking.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
travelnoire.com

The Top 10 Cheap Eats In Cancun, Mexico

Now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted, resort cities like Cancun will be flooded with tourists in the warmer months. A good way to budget your trip is to add some of these amazing cheap eats of Cancun to your itineraries. Place de Paris is all about French and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy