Myrtle Beach fire crews investigate overnight fire at abandoned motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach fire crews are working to learn what caused a fire early Friday morning at the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews were called at about 3 a.m. to the motel at 301 North Ocean Boulevard after smoke and fire were seen coming from the building.

Crews were able to put out the blaze but stayed on the scene to put out hot spots, according to fire officials.

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in November to demolish the hotel after deeming the cost of repairs too high in relation to the assessed value of the property from Horry County land records. Officials also cited that there were also ongoing concerns about drugs and prostitution at the property.

A month later, the owner appealed the city’s decision, saying the city’s action is a violation of Constitutional due process rights, that it does not comply with the city’s rules and regulations and that is not supported by “credible evidence.”

A lawsuit claimed that the city tried to unlawfully shut down the motel “through any means necessary” and that the motel wasn’t a nuisance property.

