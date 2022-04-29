ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach fire crews investigate overnight fire at abandoned motel

By Josh Kisner
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXr1I_0fNwjnPf00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach fire crews are working to learn what caused a fire early Friday morning at the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews were called at about 3 a.m. to the motel at 301 North Ocean Boulevard after smoke and fire were seen coming from the building.

Crews were able to put out the blaze but stayed on the scene to put out hot spots, according to fire officials.

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in November to demolish the hotel after deeming the cost of repairs too high in relation to the assessed value of the property from Horry County land records. Officials also cited that there were also ongoing concerns about drugs and prostitution at the property.

A month later, the owner appealed the city’s decision, saying the city’s action is a violation of Constitutional due process rights, that it does not comply with the city’s rules and regulations and that is not supported by “credible evidence.”

A lawsuit claimed that the city tried to unlawfully shut down the motel “through any means necessary” and that the motel wasn’t a nuisance property.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

New video shows fire that caused damage at Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will be temporarily closed while crews make repairs following a fire, the attraction announced Friday morning. The fire, shown in this video provided to News13 by Janet Jenkins, damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola, according to a social media post from the SkyWheel. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Drugs And Prostitution#Accident#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy