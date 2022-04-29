ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's Multimillion-Dollar Divorce Requests Detailed in Depp Trial

 3 days ago
Johnny Depp's accountant and business manager, Edward White, testified that Amber Heard's demands "continually increased" during her divorce from the "Pirates of the Caribbean"...

Cathy Whelan
3d ago

This woman sounds like a nightmare. I bet she's friends with Angelina

