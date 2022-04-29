ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton's Struggle to Become the Perfect Princess

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As William and Kate celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary, the duchess has evolved into an exemplary modern...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Nelda Gilge
2d ago

she has done what shewas set to be a royalprincess and one day queen a true royal God bless

Reply
10
Barbara Holland
3d ago

Well succeeded. A true royal in all ways some wish they could be like.

Reply
16
Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Duchess Kate's unusual sleeping arrangements revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton live at Kensington Palace in London along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's nothing like an ordinary house with grand décor and plenty of rooms – and what's even more unusual is the royal couple's sleeping arrangements.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Brown
Person
Prince William
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Oprah Winfrey
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Wedding#Snakes And Ladders#British Royal Family#Uk
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Underestimated' How Hard Life Would Be Without The Palace's Help, Suggests Royal Author

While Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, claim to be content with their lives in California, Tina Brown believes they're still secretly struggling to adapt to a life without always having an extra set of hands around.Chatting with The Washington Post to give the scoop on her new book, The Palace Papers, the author declared, "I think they both completely underestimated what it was going to be like without the Palace platform.""However much the hated — and I think they really did, the constraints and the pettiness of the Palace — try doing it without the Palace advisors," began...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Confused And A Hypocrite? Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Wrecked His Life After Relocating To The US

Prince Harry recently made headlines after he sat down for an interview ahead of the Invictus Games. Critics immediately dissected everything he said and slammed him for them. During his interview with TODAY, the Duke of Sussex said that he considers Montecito his home. This statement didn’t sit well with Britons because Prince Harry is British.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Louis Already Looks So Much Like Dad Prince William in His New Birthday Portraits

Ahead of the young royal's fourth birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace released four new portraits of Louis, photographed by mom Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. In the photos, the youngest of the Cambridge children wears a a collared shirt under a gray sweater—a look reminiscent of dad Prince William's style—and teal shorts while playing on a beach.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
910K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy