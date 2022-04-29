Houston weekend weather: warm and humid with a few isolated storms
By Adam Krueger
cw39.com
3 days ago
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm and humid weather settles in to Greater Houston this weekend, and it likely lasts through all of next week. But, with a weak front nearing from the north, there may be a few isolated...
There is a chance for a few thunderstorms in North Texas this weekend. The best chance of storms will be later Sunday into Sunday night, and some of those could be severe. A cold front will move across North Texas Saturday morning, ushering in lower humidity. The front will stall out south of DFW. Any Saturday storms will be limited to near the front, so most of us will be dry.
Texas has grown more than any other state over the last decade, and one city, in particular, has experienced a massive amount of growth. According to KVUE, 4 million people have moved to the Lone Star State since 2010, which is more than any other state. Cities like Dallas, Austin,...
When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas – Two lucky fishermen can cross catching a shark off their bucket list. Shaun Schraeder and Alex Hunt with Double S Adventures both reeled in the big fish on April 22 off the Texas coast near the Mansfield jetties in Port Mansfield. Schraeder caught a seven-and-a-half-foot...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Hubcap Grill has been rated Houston's greatest burger. Hubcap Grill is "Houston's Best Burger!" according to publications from all over the country and various food talk shows.
Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
As the summer approaches, everybody is going back outside and along with hotter temperatures come "hotter emotions". A lot of folks don't know how to de-escalate a situation and work through disagreements without things getting physical unfortunately and we have one such case here with a wild video of a Texas park ranger getting physical with a park manager.
Summer is quickly approaching and before you know it we'll be looking at temperatures in the 90s. Then, combine that with the kids being out of school and them yelling that they're bored, what are parents going to do?. Thankfully there's a place in East Texas that offers you and...
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new fishing world record using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land. For the past eight years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few […]
ARANSAS, Texas — Researchers who regularly comb a 40-mile stretch of Texas beach have amassed quite the unique collection, but it’s not for the faint of heart. “We’re actually doing scientific work, but the dolls are a perk,” Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, told McClatchy News.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans took advantage of the beautiful spring weather Sunday and enjoyed a day at the lake. KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke to some of the people spending time at and in Lake Gladewater. Some people swam, and others rode jet skis or fished from a pier. One family brought their dog with them.
