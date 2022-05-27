ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big-Name Retailers Ramp Up Sales of Secondhand Goods As Demand Soars

By Kerri Anne Renzulli
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans will spend almost $179 billion on secondhand goods this year—a 96 percent from 2015 that's expected to nearly double again by...

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

