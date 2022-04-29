ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1m bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano result

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESvwu_0fNwfLSv00

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have made a $1million bet on this weekend’s bout between their fighters Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor .

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is promoting Serrano, who has held titles in seven weight classes, while Matchroom boss Hearn is guiding Taylor, whose undisputed lightweight title is on the line at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The women will be the first female fighters to main event at the iconic New York City venue, while their respective seven-figure purses are also historic in women’s boxing.

READ MORE: Taylor and Serrano are perfect dance partners for historic brawl

Serrano’s reported $1m purse could even be doubled if Paul, 25, wins his bet that the Puerto Rican will beat Ireland’s Taylor.

“I’ve got a bet for you, Eddie,” Paul said at this week’s pre-fight press conference.

“I’m not having a tattoo,” Hearn joked, referencing a bet between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley , whom the YouTuber beat twice in 2021.

“I’ll bet you all the jewellery that I’m wearing right now that Amanda wins the fight,” Paul said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeqGP_0fNwfLSv00

“I was hoping to bet for a lot more than that. I mean, $10,000 is not a lot,” Hearn replied.

“This is $500,000!” Paul insisted, pointing to his necklace, before Hearn said: “Maybe we can talk about $1m.”

American Paul was quick to agree, leading his British counterpart Hearn to say: “We’ll talk, we’ll talk, I know about your bets. We’ll get that together.”

Paul added, “When Amanda wins, I’m giving your $1m to her, so,” drawing a delighted reaction from Serrano.

Unified featherweight champion Serrano, 33, is the slight favourite ahead of her clash with Taylor, 35.

Taylor is unbeaten at 20-0, while Serrano has lost just once in 44 professional fights.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, records huge one-punch knockout in the first round of his fight with Alejandro Ibarra as he extends his unbeaten streak to five

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh continued the promising start to his professional career with a brutal first round knockout of Alejandro Ibarra on Saturday. The bout was featured on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 21-year-old Ali Walsh...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Jake Paul
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Paul 25#Ufc#Youtuber#British
Boxing Scene

Serrano: I've Always Wanted To Be First Boricua To Become Undisputed Champion

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano has cherished every boxing record she has established, particularly those proudly representing Puerto Rico. There still remains at least one unfinished piece of business. “I’ve always wanted to be the first Boricua to become undisputed champion,” Serrano told BoxingScene.com. “We’ve had so many great...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Sports
defpen

Showtime Sets Undercard For Gervonta Davis, Rolando Romero Bout

The undercard has been set for Showtime’s pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 28, 2022. Leading the way, seasoned veteran Erislandy Lara will share the ring with Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in 12-round middleweight bout. Lara is looking to continue his winning ways after knocking out Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in 80 seconds last this year. His opponent, O’Sullivan, is also a seasoned veteran with fights against Jamie Mungia, Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cinema Blend

WWE Legend Kane Showed Off His Muscles In A New Post, And He Could Definitely Jump Back Into The Ring

Some pro-wrestlers seem like they would compete for the entirety of their lives if they could, and some try. With that said, the physical demands of the job make it hard for many to continue putting on matches later in life. unless they’re just in incredible shape. While it’s questionable as to whether most wrestlers could still put on a match at 55, WWE Legend Kane just showed off his muscles in a new post and, needless to say, he could definitely jump back into the ring if he wanted to.
WWE
Daily Mail

Boxer Shakur Stevenson throws down his belts and races off stage to 'protect his mother' as chaotic brawl erupts during press conference after world title triumph

Boxer Shakur Stevenson won two new titles in an impressive win over Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas on Saturday – then left the belts and raced off stage before a chaotic mass brawl when he reportedly feared for his mother's safety. Footage of Stevenson's post-fight press conference following the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Stevenson batters Valdez, to stay at 130 to become undisputed

By Sean Jones: Shakur Stevenson (says he’s going to stay at 130 until he finishes collecting all the belts to become undisputed super featherweight champion after soundly defeating WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) by a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision last Saturday night. The judges’ scores: 118-109, 118-109, and 117-110.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul, Eddie Hearn square off again on ‘Face to Face’

While Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will collide in an epic women’s boxing match later tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, much of this past week has revolved around Jake Paul and his interactions with fellow fight promoter Eddie Hearn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy