POTUS

Trump Jr calls Ukraine ‘one of the most corrupt countries on Earth’ and says US shouldn’t give it money

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 2 days ago

Donald Trump Jr, the son of the 45th United States president, claimed that Ukraine is one of the "most corrupt countries in the world" after president Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $33bn aid package for the war-torn country.

Mr Biden on Thursday proposed a further $33bn in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to aid Ukraine at what he called “a very pivotal moment" as Russian president Vladimir Putin's forces shifted their attack to the country’s eastern region .

Asking the Congress to approve the package "as quickly as possible", Mr Biden said: "We can’t stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine."

"Every day the Ukrainians are paying with their lives for this fight, and we need to contribute arms, funding, ammunition and the economic support to make their courage and sacrifice have a purpose so they can continue this fight and do what they're doing,” the president added.

According to senior officials, the proposal, which includes $20.4bn in military aid, $8.5bn in economic aid and $3bn in humanitarian aid, is needed to "enable Ukraine's success over the next five months of this war".

Responding to the report, former president Donald Trump's eldest son suggested that the fund sent by the US would be "looted by corrupt politicians".

"Hard pass. How about we use it to help Americans in need? Or to perhaps secure our border? Maybe get our energy sector going again? Education? No, instead we’ll give it to one of the most corrupt countries in the world, where I’m sure most will be looted by corrupt politicians," he wrote on Twitter.

The Republican leader was earlier ridiculed for suggesting that his father should join Nato allies for high-stakes talks about the war in Ukraine.

“Sending Biden to Europe for ‘High Stakes’ NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further. If you want to get something done right send Trump,” he tweeted in March.

The new $33bn supplemental request is aimed at providing funds to enable Washington to replenish weapons stockpiles that have been drawn down for shipment to Ukraine’s armed forces.

Mr Biden added that the previous tranche of assistance had allowed the US and its Nato allies to facilitate “a significant flow of weapons and systems Ukraine, including tanks, artillery and other weapons," delivered at an "unprecedented speed”.

Although the US has ruled out sending its forces to Ukraine to fight Russian forces, but Washington and its European Nato allies have supplied weapons such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the "very important step" taken by Mr Biden. "I am thankful to the American people and personally to president Biden for it. I hope that Congress will quickly approve this request for help to our state," he said in a late-night video address.

Comments / 31

Mountain Man
2d ago

Yes Ukrainian government has been know for decades to be the top money laundering country that is widely know.

Reply
10
Up.U.Ass
2d ago

Can’t Be Any Worse Than Biden’s Criminal Organization,For Every Dollars 💵 Biden Gives Ukraine 🇺🇦,The Big Guy Gets 20 %

Reply
13
Deadpoo
2d ago

This coming from the family that accepted bribes from the Saudis.

Reply(11)
10
