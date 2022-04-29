ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shocking dashcam footage shows dangerous drivers risking lives on British roads

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

A shocking compilation video shared by Lancashire Police shows motorists risking lives on British roads with their incredibly dangerous driving.

Footage taken from dashcams of other drivers shows how some have caused chaos by running red lights and driving the wrong way down dual carriageways.

In another death-defying case, a car is captured attempting to overtake a slow-moving lorry along a quiet road, which is carpeted in dense fog.

As the driver pulls out, they narrowly miss someone coming the other way, who spots their headlights at the last second and slams on their breaks.

The Independent

The Independent

