ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Superb West African food, dished out of a tiny takeout window in Bed-Stuy

By Scott Lynch
bkmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a takeout window on Putnam Street in Bed-Stuy, fronting a space too small and shallow for anyone other than the proprietors to really even enter, that Ayo Agbede has somehow managed to transform into a neighborhood hangout, first as the coffee shop Brooklyn Kettle and now, with his longtime friend...

www.bkmag.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

Harlem bakery establishes National Rugelach Day

NEW YORK - Friday, April 29, marked the inaugural National Rugelach Day, in celebration of the small sweet bites.Rugelach have a history as rich as their taste, and the dessert has transcended culture. The treats are traditionally Jewish, but the pastry chef behind the holiday is a Black man, Alvin Lee Smalls."I've been baking it for 50 years, so I feel that everybody should know about it," Smalls told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell when she asked why he thought the dessert deserved praise.Rugelach is a tasty pastry filled with fruit or chocolate, usually with nuts. Smalls first discovered rugelach while training in the bakery at New York Presbyterian Hospital."I asked the chef to give me a try," Smalls said. "Everything was from scratch then."Smalls would not reveal his secret ingredients, but he said the key lies in the dough. He has been buying the same brand flour, butter and cream cheese for decades, ensuring his customers receive the quality they crave."Cook the raisin to make it plump, sweet," he told me. "Inside moist, outside flaky."You can visit Lee Lee's Bakery on West 118th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week. The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West African#Good Food#Coffee Shop#Good Music#Food Drink#Bed Stuy#Rodo Foods#Brooklyn Magazine#Suya
CBS New York

Unique wedding dress stolen from Manhattan apartment building

NEW YORK -- A one-of-its-kind wedding dress was stolen after delivery and a Manhattan couple is on a mission to get it back.Doing their own investigating, they found video of what appears to be someone ripping open the package and taking the dress, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday."We're getting married on June 5," Heti Rukmana said.Rukmana and Danny Kelly's big day is around the corner."So excited," she said."From the moment we decided that we were going to get married, the first phone call she made was to her cousin to start her dream wedding dress," Kelly added.A traditional handmade Indonesian...
MANHATTAN, NY
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
NBC New York

NYC Pulls Future Homeless Shelter in Chinatown After Community Outcry

Plans to open a New York City homeless shelter later this year in Chinatown have been shuttered following community protests against its opening. City officials confirmed the news on Friday, following a growing outcry that resulted in public protests against the proposed shelter. "After reviewing planned shelter sites to open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gifted Bronx student on scholarship disappears

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday. “My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

As Ramadan draws to an end, area Muslims look to aid those who are food insecure

Ramadan is coming to an end, and for a number of mosques the holy month has meant feeding residents of Queens who are going hungry. Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who represents portions of northwest Queens, said a local initiative has raised nearly $20,000 for local restaurants and food carts, who in turn prepared hot meals for distribution at mosques and mutual aid groups.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

People's Ball held Sunday night at Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK -- Monday is the annual Met Gala, considered one of the biggest events in fashion.But on Sunday night, New Yorkers were able to show off their own red carpet style at the People's Ball in Brooklyn.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the looks at the Brooklyn Public Library in Prospect Heights.FLASHBACK: Met Gala Makes Big Return Following Pandemic HiatusHundreds of celebrities will walk the Met Museum steps for the fashion party of the year come Monday night. But on Sunday, everyday New Yorkers were giving the stars a run for their money.They served up looks inside the library.The People's...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy