Dr Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at this morning’s press preview for the Costume Institute’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition. The first lady joined a roster of Metropolitan Museum of Art executives and curators, and Eva Chen of Instagram, the sponsor of the two-part In America show marking the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute, to discuss the power of fashion. Even before her husband assumed office, Dr Biden has used clothing to communicate, be it the Stuart Weitzman boots that read “Vote” on the side that she sported on the campaign trail or the Gabriela Hearst dress she wore to the inauguration ball embroidered with federal flowers from every state and territory of the US.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 HOURS AGO