Hawaii lawmakers approved a tax rebate for all Hawaii households Friday that is skewed to favor lower-income households, giving those families an extra bit of cash. Senate Bill 514 would give a tax rebate of $100 per person to tax filers who earn more than $100,000 per year, and $300 per person to filers who earn less than that. The tax rebate package would benefit taxpayers who filed in Hawaii for 2021, and is expected to cost the state about $250 million.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO