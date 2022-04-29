ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Five injured in "Exhibition Driving" crash in Birmingham

By Jeff Wyatt, Diamond Nunnally
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car early Friday morning. The crash happened at the Airport Lounge nightclub, located at 1409 50th Street North, just before 2:00 A.M. According to the Birmingham Police Department, exhibition driving contributed to the...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Van driver reported after railway bridge crash

A man has been reported for careless driving after a van struck a railway bridge in Dundee. Part of the vehicle's roof was crushed in the incident in St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, about 09:10 BST. Police said the road was closed for two hours after the van became lodged...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sports car crashes along residential Ipswich road

One person has been arrested after a sports car was involved in a two-vehicle collision in a 30mph road. Police closed the road after the crash in Lindbergh Road in Ipswich, Suffolk just after 07:00 BST on Saturday. One resident said the red sports car, which they described as a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver in 20s dies after car hits tree in Smethwick

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in the West Midlands. The blue Audi R8 crashed in Oldbury Road, Smethwick, just before 22:45 BST on Sunday. Police said the man's death was confirmed at the scene, adding: "our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time".
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Traffic Accident
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Motorious

Nine Stolen Cars Pulled From Watery Scottish Grave

This reservoir has finally been cleaned up after years of water pollution caused by stashed stolen cars. Modern-day technology has gifted the world many new opportunities within virtually every industry. Some have included CAD design software that makes it easier to design products, robotic factory assembly tools that increase efficiency and productivity, and engine technology that allows for power and gas mileage. However, another field has been made incredibly sophisticated with the help of modern advancements, the search and rescue industry. This particular story shows that while also exploring a pretty weird discovery within the automotive world.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Serving London Police Officer Charged With Rape

A serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with rape. PC Ireland Murdock, part of the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on the 11th of January, according to the Met. The alleged incident took place last year on Saturday 25th September 2021 in Lambeth, south London, while Murdock was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy