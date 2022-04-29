ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Enjoys Moment on Streaming TV

Kansas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Kansas is enjoying some of the limelight these days, thanks to a couple popular TV shows. Commentator Rex Buchanan says each show offers viewers something different, but they remain connected by a Kansas thread that runs through both. Commentator Rex Buchanan writes books, rides bikes and...

kansaspublicradio.org

Salina Post

K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, April 30, 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR/AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people, and left more than 6,500 people without power. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said the suspected twister that moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening damaged 50 to 100 buildings in Sedgwick County. It was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover. Officials said three people were injured in Sedgwick County, including one woman who suffered serious injuries. Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning. Friday's twister was one of a number of tornadoes reported across the Midwest and Plains States, including a tornado that briefly touched down in Pottawatomie County, in northeast Kansas. Golf-ball to apple-sized hail was also reported in several areas across the state. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the tornado came on the 80th anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes in Kansas history, which killed 15 people and injured 25 more in Decatur County in 1942. (Read more about the tornado that tore through the Wichita and Andover areas.)
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Severe storms return Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that showers and storms are likely tonight and throughout the day on Monday as some storms could turn severe by the afternoon. Showers and storms will develop in southwest Kansas early tonight with activity spreading east across western Kansas as the night...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Large hail, strong tornadoes possible Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the work week with showers and storms rolling across Kansas. While nothing severe is expected this morning, aside from pockets of heavy rain, severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening over south-central Kansas. The best...
WICHITA, KS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ty's Diner in Wichita, Kansas, is a 60-year-old hamburger shop, not a diner. The type of burger business where customers queue for the majority of the few hours Ty's is open each day. Burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, and chicken fried steak, pork tenderloin, and a half-dozen additional items are on the menu. The French fries are cut fresh every day and the hamburgers are hand shaped from ground beef brought each morning.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Not as windy Sunday, evening storms western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way to central and eastern Kansas Sunday as scattered storms develop over western Kansas. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Northwest Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Monday, May 2, 2022

ANDOVER, Kan. (KMUW) - Clean-up continues in south-central Kansas following Friday's severe storms. A tornado that struck Andover was on the ground for nearly 13 miles and packed winds of 165 miles per hour. The tornado damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in southeast Wichita and Andover. Despite the damage, the storm only produced four minor injuries. Two of them were to Andover firefighters who were injured during search and rescue efforts. Chad Russell, chief of the Andover Fire Department, said, "I've been to a few of these and to have the damage that we have in our community and not have deaths is a just miracle.” Among the buildings severely damaged was Prairie Creek Elementary School. District officials say Prairie Creek will be closed for the remainder of the school year. Students there will not have classes this week as the district decides how to relocate them to other schools.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Report highlights top Kansas high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report out this week ranks the best public high schools in each state. It shows the top schools in Kansas are mainly in the northeast part of the state, with ten in the Topeka area. U.S. News & World Report compiles the ranking of schools every year. The directory includes […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ brings rally to Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few dozen people rallied at the Kansas statehouse Saturday after a Facebook group with thousands of followers organized freedom rallies at all 50 state capitols. A few dozen people showed up with their flags, signs, and lawn chairs to rally at the state capitol in...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

American Song Contest’s Kansas rep to perform in semi-finals Monday

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — NBC’s American Song Contest will be airing its second round of semi-finals Monday, May 2. Eleven artists will take the stage at 7 p.m., including the representative for Kansas, Broderick Jones. The other 10 artists joining Jones are: American Samoa: Tenelle California: Sweet Taboo Connecticut: Michael Bolton Georgia: Stela Cole New […]
OLATHE, KS
Kansas Reflector

In wake of latest Andover tornado, a newfound appreciation of risk in Kansas and beyond

Few events shaped my childhood like the one-two punch of the Hesston tornado in 1990 and the Andover tornado in 1991. My family lived only 18 miles away from Andover, and the notion that a storm could descend from nowhere and wreak destruction terrified me. Those memories flooded back Friday night, when another powerful tornado […] The post In wake of latest Andover tornado, a newfound appreciation of risk in Kansas and beyond appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ANDOVER, KS

