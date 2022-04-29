Kansas Enjoys Moment on Streaming TV

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR/AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people, and left more than 6,500 people without power. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said the suspected twister that moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening damaged 50 to 100 buildings in Sedgwick County. It was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover. Officials said three people were injured in Sedgwick County, including one woman who suffered serious injuries. Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning. Friday's twister was one of a number of tornadoes reported across the Midwest and Plains States, including a tornado that briefly touched down in Pottawatomie County, in northeast Kansas. Golf-ball to apple-sized hail was also reported in several areas across the state. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the tornado came on the 80th anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes in Kansas history, which killed 15 people and injured 25 more in Decatur County in 1942. (Read more about the tornado that tore through the Wichita and Andover areas.)

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO