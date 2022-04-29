ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Katie Kenyon: Police continue forest search for mother-of-two

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are continuing the forest search for missing Katie Kenyon, who was last spotted a week ago getting into a van. The 33-year-old mother of two was seen in a Ford Transit van in Burnley, Lancashire, on the morning of 22 April. Andrew Burfield, 50 and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lancaster rape: Police release CCTV image in investigation

Police investigating an allegation of rape have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace. An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a property in Lancaster on 22 November 2021. Lancashire Police said detectives would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The van used in Burnley 'kidnap' plot: Police issue image of Ford Transit that missing mother, 33, got into with man 'she knew' four days ago - as cops get more time to quiz 50-year-old suspect

This is the van police fear was used to kidnap missing mother Katie Kenyon four days ago, as detectives tonight continued to hold a 50-year-old man over her disappearance. The 33-year-old's Samsung handset stopped ringing just after 2pm after she got into a silver Ford Transit with a man earlier that morning just after 9pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested after woman goes missing

A man is under arrest as police hunt the whereabouts of a missing woman.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning, Lancashire Police said.The force said a man, aged 50, from Burnley has been arrested in connection with their investigation and is currently helping police with inquiries.Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.She has not been seen since.Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘stocky’ man as walkers repeatedly pushed into canal

Police are hunting for a “stocky” man with balding hair who has allegedly been pushing people into a canal in Edinburgh.Officers have been patrolling Union Canal in the Scottish capital in search for the man, described aged around 60 “with grey/balding hair”.It comes following a spate of incidents which has seen walkers and cyclists using the busy canal path being shoved into the water.Passers-by reported witnessing a woman being pushed off her bike into the water by a man in the latest incident on Wednesday.Police said they were aware of a number of incidents between Monday 18 April and Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ford Transit#Lancashire Police#The Forest Of Bowland#Gisburn Forest#Bbc North West#Instagram
The Independent

Police begin dig in search for remains of murdered Lynda Spence

Police have started digging in a remote area of the Argyll countryside in the hunt for the remains of a woman who was tortured and killed more than a decade ago.Lynda Spence, 27, was murdered in 2011. Her killers were convicted but her remains have never been found.Forensic officers began scouring an area near Dunoon, in March, in the search for her body.Police Scotland said that a detailed assessment of the site has been completed and have began digging to search for further evidence.Detective Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: “A detailed assessment of the location has been completed and we have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy