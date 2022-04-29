ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian miner Petropavlovsk says it defaulted on Gazprombank loans

April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Petropavlovsk said on Friday there were one or more loan defaults after the gold miner’s sanctions-hit lender Gazprombank last week called on the company to repay loans worth nearly $300 million by April 26.

The miner has an extensive commercial and financial relationship with Gazprombank, which is also the sole buyer of its gold output.

Petropavlovsk said last month sanctions imposed on Russian companies after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine meant the company was prohibited from making repayments.

The London-listed miner said it had informed trustees of the default and did not provide any further details. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

