Exxon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $5.48 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $90.5 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.88 billion.

