Syneos Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $46.2 million.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Syneos Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.75 billion.

