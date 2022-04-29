Civeo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $165.7 million in the period.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $675 million.

_____

