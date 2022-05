PORTSMOUTH – It was a slow start for the Portsmouth High School girls lacrosse team, but the Clippers finished the half on a 3-0 spurt to take a 6-5 lead into the break, and never relinquished it on the way to an 11-9 win over Hollis-Brookline at Tom Daubney Field on Saturday morning.

