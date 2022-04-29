LyondellBasell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.
The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $13.16 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.76 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYB
Comments / 0