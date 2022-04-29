Barnes Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) _ Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $20.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $312.4 million in the period.

Barnes Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

Barnes Group shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B