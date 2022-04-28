ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Final Extreme Heat Action Plan

ca.gov
 3 days ago

Plan outlines strategic, all-of-government approach to building resilience to extreme heat and mitigating its health, economic, ecological and social impacts. Governor Newsom and the Legislature advanced an $800 million package to protect California’s communities, economy, and natural systems from extreme heat. The following press release was originally posted...

resources.ca.gov

