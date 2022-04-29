Here are some of the most interesting national days to celebrate in May

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) — As we approach the end of April, many are starting to think about and plan for May. While there are the more obvious holidays next month — think Mother’s Day and Cinco De Mayo — the calendar features some lesser-known days that are worth acknowledging.

Whether you are looking for days inspired by delicious eats, great television shows and movies, or even random dances, there is sure to be a national day or two that will pique your interest.

May 1: National Lemonade Day

Sip, sip, hooray! What better way is there to welcome in the summer months than with a cool glass of lemonade? Who knows, it may even be the perfect day to open a lemonade stand and make a few dollars.

May 2: International Harry Potter Day

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 21: Copies of Harry Potter books stand on display at the Clean Well-Lighted Place For Books December 21, 2004 in San Francisco, California. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced Tuesday that she has completed the sixth Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and it will be published on July 16, 2005. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Grab your Nimbus 2000 wand from Olivander’s and your best house scarf on May 2 to celebrate International Harry Potter Day! Whether you are a fan of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw, you won’t want to miss out on celebrating one of the most iconic book series of all time.

May 3: National Paranormal Day

Ghosts, ghouls, goblins — oh my! Nothing is off-limits on National Paranormal Day. So take this opportunity to grab some of your best friends and binge some of your favorite scary movies.

May 6: National Tourist Appreciation Day

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are looking to head back out into the world and explore places they’ve never been.

This year, National Tourist Appreciation Day falls on a Friday, making it perfect for kicking off a weekend getaway to check out somewhere new, whether that be somewhere far away or close to home.

People read a map as they exercise in pairs at Regent’s Park in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

May 7: National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

In the running for the most random national day during May, National Roast Leg of Lamb Day definitely takes one of the top spots. This day is pretty self-explanatory, so hopefully, you have a leg of lamb tucked away in your freezer just waiting to be roasted.

May 9: National Sleepover Day

We only wish this incredible national day fell on a day that isn’t a school night! However, if you are an adult who pays your own bills, you can have people sleep over whenever you want. Invite your besties over for some classic slumber party shenanigans, and party it up until you crash from a sugar-high. Just be prepared to face your boss the next morning.

May 10: National Clean Your Room Day

Procrastinators, this one is for you. If that laundry basket in the corner of your bedroom is looking a little extra full or there are a few too many water bottles on the nightstand by your bed, May 10 is your day.

Take the opportunity to take the term “spring cleaning” literally, and do a deep clean of your room. You won’t regret it.

May 11: National Twilight Zone Day, National Eat What You Want Day

Separately, these two national days sound like fun in their own right.

A street vendor sells sweet snacks in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Together, we see an opportunity for a “Twilight Zone” binge with your absolute favorite foods. We recommend treating yourself to the yummiest food you can imagine and vegging out for the night.

May 14: National Dance Like a Chicken Day

Halfway through the month sounds like a good time to take a little break and do some silly dancing. Lucky for you, National Dance Like a Chicken Day occurs on May 14 and is the perfect opportunity for a dance break inspired by one of nature’s silliest animals. Bonus points if you do it at work and get your coworkers to join in.

May 15: Take Your Parents To The Playground Day

It’s time to repay the favor and take your parents to the playground. Hey, they did it for you! We can’t guarantee that they will be great on the monkey bars, but we do think they would thoroughly enjoy getting pushed on the swings or going down a few slides.

May 20: National Be a Millionaire Day

This one may be a little harder to celebrate than the rest. Our best advice on how to celebrate this national day? Buy a lottery ticket. Good luck.

May 21: National Talk Like Yoda Day

“Try not. Do. Or do not. There is no try.” That’s the strategy when it comes to National Talk Like Yoda Day. This May 21, take inspiration from everyone’s favorite green character and shake up your everyday conversations.

A Baby Yoda doll, by Mattel, is displayed at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. From Baby Yoda to eco-friendly stacking rings, toymakers displayed an array of goods that they hope will be on kids’ wish lists for the holiday 2020 season. The four-day Toy Fair comes as the U.S. toy industry has been whipsawed by a number of obstacles. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

May 24: National Scavenger’s Hunt Day

What better way to surprise your friends and family with some pre-summer fun than to plan a scavenger hunt for the ones you love. You could even come up with a prize to motivate them to participate. Maybe something other than your love, though. They already have that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.