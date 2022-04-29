ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

Colorado inmate tests positive for avian flu, a virus rarely transmitted to humans

By Nick Wills, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq70C_0fNwF3no00

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A state inmate serving time in Delta County, Colorado, tested positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H5N1, after being exposed to birds that were later confirmed to have contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a person, who had worked with infected poultry at a Montrose County commercial farm as part of a pre-release employment program, had tested positive for H5N1 after taking a nasal swab test.

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Human infections of H5 viruses are historically rare, but the United Kingdom had a confirmed case as recently as January of this year.

Death toll reaches 85 in mysterious wild horse illness

The man, who is younger than 40, has been largely asymptomatic and tested negative for H5N1 in follow-up tests, according to a news release from CDPHE.

“The patient reported fatigue for a few days as their only symptom and has since recovered. The patient is being isolated and treated with the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir,” according to the CDC.

Officials at CDPHE believe that the virus may have been in the inmate’s nasal passages as the result of working closely with the infected birds ahead of the initial positive test.

The infected flock has since been euthanized and an unknown number of other individuals who were also exposed to the sick animals are being monitored, despite all testing negative for the virus.

‘Wolf sighting’ turns out to be pack of St. Bernard dogs

“I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans,” Herlihy said.

Officials at both the CDC and CDPHE suggest you avoid any interactions with poultry that appear ill or dead, as well as areas where they have left fecal droppings.

Visit the CDPHE’s Avian Influenza homepage if you are interested in learning more about H5N1. If you have a flock of domesticated birds yourself, learn more about keeping them healthy and safe by visiting the USDA’s Defend the Flock page .

If you live in Colorado and have birds that are sick or that have recently died from mysterious causes, you can get help by contacting Colorado Avian Health Call Line at Colorado State University at (970) 297-4008.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, CO
Montrose County, CO
Health
County
Montrose County, CO
Delta County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Delta County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Montrose County, CO
Government
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Influenza A Virus#Avian Flu#Kdvr#H5n1#Coloradans#Cdphe#Cdc
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy