All England matches including Euro 2024 qualifiers to be shown free-to-air on Channel 4

Channel 4 have claimed the rights to show all England matches live until Euro 2024, taking over from Sky Sports and ITV who had previously shared games.

The first fixture live on the channel will be the Three Lions’ clash with Hungary on 4 June and Gareth Southgate ’s side will be shown six times in total this year on the channel, with 20 games between now and 2024.

It means the Uefa Nations League will be broadcast free-to-air for the first time, with the first two editions of the competition previously on Sky.

In addition, Channel 4 will be showing all England friendlies and Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Later this year the 2022 World Cup will be shown, as usual, by both BBC and ITV, with England matches split between the two.

But the four June fixtures and two in September will all now be on Channel 4, as will any pre-World Cup friendlies arranged for Southgate’s side - though none are currently scheduled and players will be in the middle of a domestic season with their clubs at the time, before heading off to Qatar.

England’s 2022 fixtures

Hungary v England (Nations League) 4 June

Germany v England (Nations League) 7 June

England v Italy (Nations League) 11 June

England v Hungary (Nations League) 14 June

Italy v England (Nations League) 23 September

England v Germany (Nations League) 26 September

England vs Iran (World Cup) 21 November

England vs United States (World Cup) 25 November

TBC vs England (World Cup) 29 November

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “As a life-long committed football fan I am personally so delighted that we have these matches on the channel which further reinforce our reputation as a top quality sport broadcaster having been named Sports Network of the Year at this year’s British Sports Journalism Awards.”

Cricket, Formula E motor racing and MMA coverage are all regular features of Channel 4’s sport offerings, with international football now added to the list.