ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Democrats can’t catch a break’: election maps setback spells midterms trouble

By Sam Levine in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SS4b_0fNw9P8W00
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic congresswoman, votes in the 2020 election. Republicans need to flip five Democratic-held seats to take control of the House. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

New York’s highest court on Wednesday dealt national Democrats a major setback in their quest to keep control of the US House, when it struck down the state’s 26 congressional districts because they were illegally distorted in favor of Democrats.

New York is critical for Democrats in the decennial process of redrawing congressional districts. The state’s 26 seats offer the party one of the richest opportunities to use mapmaking power to their advantage. Democrats currently have a 19-8 advantage in the congressional delegation, but drew a map that gives them three additional seats, increasing their advantage to 22-4 (New York is losing a congressional seat because of population loss). It would give the party 85% of the congressional seats in a state Joe Biden won with about 61% of the vote.

Democrats saw that advantage as a necessary effort to counter aggressive Republican efforts to distort district lines to add Republican-friendly seats in places like Florida , Texas , Tennessee and Georgia . “For Democrats, a maximal gerrymander in New York was almost a prerequisite to any chances of holding the House,” said Dave Wasserman, a redistricting expert at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report .

Over the past few months, observers have noted that the redistricting process appeared to be going unexpectedly well for Democrats, who were buoyed by a mix of court rulings striking down Republican gerrymandered districts and anti-gerrymandering reforms. Some predicted that redistricting would end in a “partisan wash” or potentially even a balanced US House.

Now, that looks increasingly unlikely.

“A couple of months ago redistricting looked like a silver lining in an otherwise bleak election cycle for Democrats. Today, it looks like just another Republican bonus,” he said. “Democrats can’t catch a break.”

Overall, Republicans are poised to pick up between four and five in the House this year, according to FiveThirtyEight . Republicans need to flip five Democratic-held seats to take control of the House.

The ruling in New York, which could cost Democrats three seats, comes just after Florida governor Ron DeSantis successfully pushed an aggressively gerrymandered map that adds four additional GOP seats. The Florida map is already being challenged in state court – voting and civic action groups say the Florida plan obviously violates language in the state constitution prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. But Florida Republicans have firm control of the state supreme court, making any legal challenge an uphill battle.

Meanwhile, the New York ruling is one of several redistricting decisions this year that underscore the increasingly important role state courts are playing in policing partisan gerrymandering. Last month, a court in Maryland struck down the state’s congressional map, also as being too gerrymandered in favor of Democrats. State courts in North Carolina , Kansas and Ohio have all struck down congressional districts as too distorted in favor of the GOP (the Ohio court let a revised map stand for 2022 even though voting rights groups said they were still too biased).

Overall, Republicans have been able to get away with gerrymandering far more districts than Democrats have.

“The fact that Maryland and New York were struck down and Florida, Ron DeSantis went into attack mode totally wipes away what Democrats had hoped.”

There still is a little bit of uncertainty about what the partisan breakdown of New York’s congressional delegation will ultimately look like. The court of appeals appointed a special master to draw the districts by mid May and moved the state’s primary from June until August. Democrats may also appeal the ruling to the US supreme court, which has suggested in recent cases that courts cannot make changes to maps when an election is near.

Even though Republicans have gerrymandered districts much more aggressively in recent years, the New York ruling also offered an embarrassing rebuke for Democrats, who have led national efforts to rein in severe partisan gerrymandering. The four justice majority said state Democrats had ignored a 2014 constitutional amendment, approved by voters, that adopted anti-gerrymandering language and put a bipartisan commission in charge of the process. Democrats drew the districts after the bipartisan commission failed to produce a plan.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who wrote the majority opinion for the court of appeals, rejected the idea that lawmakers could essentially come up with their own plan if the commission failed. Doing so, she wrote, would make the commission “nothing more than ‘window dressing’ masquerading as meaningful reform”.

Comments / 590

Gene Winchester
3d ago

Good, because America will collapse with Democrats in control before long. With Biden's inflation, cost of living, and crime is a recipe for disaster.

Reply(58)
418
relay
3d ago

When the Democrats allowed socialist and radical Muslims run on the Democratic ticket it showed what the Democrats really stand for. And that’s to turn this country into a Third World socialist state.

Reply(12)
341
USMCSpartan.Ret
3d ago

When AOC and Bernie Sanders are your flag bearers, you are so far left that you should really just carry a white star on an RED background

Reply(14)
290
Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Difiore
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Gerrymandering#Democratic#Republicans#The Us House#Cook Political Report
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

259K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy