Campaign notes: Early voting draws 700 total on opening day

A total of 700 people cast ballots in Pitt County on Thursday during the first day of early voting for the May 17 primary.

Most of the total came at Alice Keene Park, typically one of the county’s busiest One Stop Early Voting polling stations, where 206 people voted on Thursday.

A total of 83 people at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 89 at the County Office Complex, 200 at the ECU Student Center and 122 at the Winterville Fire Station.

A total of 166 people voted on the first day of the 2020 primary, 501 in 2018.

Any registered voter can cast a ballot at the polling stations and those who have not registered may do so before they vote. Only people who registered by April 22 can cast a mailed ballot or vote when precincts open countywide on May 17.

Contested elections on the primary ballot will include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state judges and a county commissioner race. Winners from each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

Races for the Greenville City Council also will be on the ballot. The winners of the Greenville election will be sworn into office on June 6.

The early voting sites will be open at the following locations from Thursday to May 14:

Ag Center conference room, 403 Government Circle.

Alice F. Keene Park conference room, 4561 County Home Road.

County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. Fifth St.

ECU Student Center, Meeting Room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.

Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.

Hours of operation are:

Monday-Friday, April 28-May 13: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 and May 14: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: 1-5 p.m.

In primary elections, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in one party’s primary.

Only registered voters who live within the boundaries of Greenville may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests in Greenville are not partisan and include the mayor and council seats. The municipal contests will appear on the same ballot as party primaries for city voters.

Voters can view their eligible contests and sample ballot on or before March 28 at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

GOP candidate forum

The N.C. GOP 1st Congressional District party organization is holding a forum for candidates seeking the nomination at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Pitt Community College, Fulford 153, 2018 Pitt Tech Road. Each candidate will be given questions that have been selected by the forum committee, the announcement said. The candidates will also be given questions from the audience. This event is open and free to the public. Candidates seeking the nomination include Will Aiken, Brad Murphy, Brent Roberson, Sandy Roberson, Ernest Reeves, Sandy Smith, Billy Strickland and Henry Williams.

Crypto and candidates

The North Of The River Association and the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism will hold a Candidates Listening Event at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary’s Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. The event is intended to offer candidates information about why the groups oppose a plan by Compute North to locate a cryptocurrency mining facility in Greenville. The event is open to the public. Call 258-1602, 327-1818 or 531-6431 for more information or transportation.

Candidates speak

Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.

GOP Endorsement

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore announced his support for Rocky Mount mayor Sandy Roberson in the Republican primary for North Carolina 1st Congressional District.

“Sandy Roberson is our best chance to win the First District,” Moore said in a news release issued on Thursday. “He has my complete and total support, and I hope he has yours as well.”

Roberson, 55, is managing partner of Health View Capital Partners. He is among eight Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for the seat, currently held by Democrat G.K. Butterfield.

“I am humbled to receive the support of the speaker, especially in light of all he has done for our state, and specifically the eastern portion,” Roberson said. “I look forward to partnering with him to do everything we can to make North Carolina the best it can be.”

House 8 endorsements

Candidate Sharon McDonald Evans has received endorsements from the N.C. State AFL-CIO and the Progressive Caucus of the N.C. Democratic Party in her primary bid for the N.C. House District 8 seat. McDonald Evans is running for the open seat along with Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown. The winner will face Republican Charles Drock Vincent in November.