A highly programmable delay pedal with easy onstage access and tap tempo. A worthy competitor to other stalwarts of the genre. The maker of the long-established AmpliTube guitar amp and effects emulation software has introduced a series of four X-Gear pedals. There’s one each for modulation, reverb and delay – the latter of which we are looking at here – and another, the X-Drive, for drive, distortion, fuzz and so on.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO