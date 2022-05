CORNWALL, Conn. — A Cornwall resident got an unsuspecting intruder Friday night, as a black bear managed to get stuck inside one of his cars. Cody Gillotti said he was home when he noticed the lights from his truck were on. The driver's door was open and he noticed his daughter's car seat was on the ground. He said he saw a figure in another car and he assumed someone must have wandered in and got in the wrong car, but he came back out and noticed it was a bear and it was not moving.

CORNWALL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO